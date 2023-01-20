CHICAGO — Shots were reportedly fired onboard a northbound CTA Green Line train, disrupting service during Friday’s rush hour while police investigated.

The incident occurred at Cicero and Lake on the city’s West Side.

“Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Harlem and Ashland due to reports of a disturbance onboard a northbound train near Cicero shortly before 5 p.m.,” a CTA spokesperson told WGN News.

Service has since resumed.

Details remain limited but Chicago fire said paramedics transported one person to a nearby hospital in fair condition with an apparent gunshot wound.

SkyCam 9 flew above the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.