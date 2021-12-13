Man shot in the head during altercation outside Jewel-Osco on SW Side

CHICAGO – Police say an altercation led to gunfire outside a Jewel-Osco on Chicago’s Southwest Side.

According to police, the incident unfolded sometime around 5 p.m. near W. 53rd St. and S. Pulaski.

Authorities say 54-year-old and a 32-year-old man got into a physical altercation outside the grocery store. Amid the struggle, the 54-year-old produced a gun and fired shots at the male, striking him in the head.

Chicago paramedics said first responders transported the adult male victim in critical condition to Christ Hospital.

#NEW: Per CPD, a 54-year-old was leaving Jewel on 53rd & Pulaski around 5:10pm, when he got into an argument with a 32-year-old. The older guy shot the younger man in the head. Younger man is at Christ in serious condition. Older is at Holy Cross with a hand injury. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/MiGsJM8U10 — Brónagh Tumulty (@BronaghTumulty) December 14, 2021

The 54-year-old man sustained an injury to his right hand. First responders transported the man to Holy Cross in good condition.

Police recovered a weapon. Authorities add that the 54-year-old man was a concealed carry license holder.

