Shooting, car break-in prompts police chase in South Loop

CHICAGO – Chicago police are investigating a shooting incident in the city’s South Loop.

According to Chicago police, a 21-year-old man parked his vehicle in the 600 block of S. Wabash just before 7:45 p.m. Sometime later, police say he witnessed a group breaking the windows to his car. The offenders then opened fire, striking the victim in the buttocks, police said.

Police add that the group fled the location and the 21-year-old attempted to follow them with his vehicle.

“The victim then eventually drove to the area of Roosevelt & State, disregarding officers’ attempts to stop him,” police said. “The victim then exited his vehicle and fled on foot.”

Officers eventually apprehended the shooting victim, police said. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital in good condition.

WGN cameras captured the aftermath of the incident, with multiple windows shattered.

Earlier Sunday, police were inside the lobby of a nearby Travel Lodge. Witnesses tell WGN that the shooting incident began across the street from the hotel. As many as six gunshots were heard, according to witnesses. Police did not say why officers canvassed the hotel area or if the shooting incident began at/near the hotel.

Charges are pending, police added. An investigation is ongoing.