CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in the city’s West Town neighborhood early Sunday morning, Chicago police say.

According to police, the 44-year-old man was killed while standing outside in the 1000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Police say a person approached the man and began firing shots in his direction. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified the victim and it is currently unclear what led to the shooting.

According to police, no arrests have been made and Area Three Detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can contact CPD Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.