Shooting in Grand Boulevard leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

CHICAGO — A shooting in the city’s Grand Boulevard community area early Sunday morning left a 25-year-old man dead and a woman injured, according to police.

Police said the two individuals were inside an establishment in the 4600 block of South King Drive at approximately 12:17 a.m. when they became involved in an altercation with a group of men.

According to police, an unknown man stepped on the shoes of the woman, leading the 25-year-old man to engage in a verbal altercation before shots were fired.

The 25-year-old man was struck to the neck, chest, arm and torso and taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old woman was struck to the chin and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

There is currently no information on the suspect or who fired the shots. The shooting is under investigation by Area One detectives.