CHICAGO — A shooting near St. Rita of Cascia High School on the city’s Southwest Side forced student baseball players and their families to take cover Thursday afternoon.

Several gunshots rang out around 5:15 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Western Avenue as the St. Rita Mustangs were in action against Marmion Academy.

No one was injured, according to police.

Bullets hit several parked vehicles and appeared to also have struck near the outside of the McDonald’s next to the Catholic high school.

“My daughter said they didn’t know if they were aiming at someone at McDonald’s or if they were randomly just shooting,” said grandmother Sabrina Johnson.

Police said after 20 shots, the gunman fled the scene in a black Jeep speeding west on 79th Street.

No one is in custody.

A statement from the school’s interim president said:

Yesterday’s incident in our neighborhood was disturbing and a sad reminder that violence can occur anywhere at any time. We thank our security staff and law enforcement for their quick response. We remain fully committed to the safety of our students, faculty, staff, parents, and guests.” Deacon John Donahue, J.D., Ed.D.

Interim President

St Rita of Cascia High School