CHICAGO — A man is dead after a shooting and crash on the city’s Southwest Side on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, it all unfolded just before 4:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Honore Street in New City.

Officers said a man was riding a motorcycle in the area when he was approached by a vehicle. Police say a person inside the vehicle then opened fire on the motorcyclist.

According to police, the man suffered several gunshot wounds before crashing into a parked car. The man was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and officers say no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation can file a tip at CPDTip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.