‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family pleads for answers after recent U of I grad killed in Dan Ryan hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A family is devastated and pleading for answers after a recent University of Illinois graduate was killed in a hit-and-run on the Dan Ryan Sunday.

Rosemarie Garza just graduated from the University of Illinois with honors in industrial engineering. She was her older sister Kimberly’s best friend.

“We did everything together,” Garza said. “The same school, same dorm, I can’t even begin to imagine my life without her.”

In the early hours of Sunday, Rosemarie and her boyfriend were returning to her home in South Holland after going to dinner in the city.

The two were driving south on the Dan Ryan near 95th Street when someone crashed into their Ford Fusion, sending the car into the embankment. Garza was killed and the driver who hit them took off.

Garza’s aunt and other family members are now begging for anyone with information to come forward.

“She put all that work to finish school, to finish with honors, to make herself proud that she did it, that she accomplished something and that’s it, her life was just cut so short,” Marina Garza said. “If you’re scared, give an anonymous tip, ‘hey I was on that expressway, or hey I saw that car, or I seen this car with this kind of damage,’ just say something. Please just give us justice for Rose, she didn’t deserve this.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip through Illinois Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A GoFundMe for her funeral expenses has raised over $20,000.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.