CHICAGO — There were a string of robberies minutes apart that took place on 47th Street in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday morning.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was standing outside near the 1100 block of West 47th Street around 6:35 a.m. when he was approached by three unknown men who exited from a sedan.

Police say the men displayed guns and demanded the man’s property. The 30-year-old complied and the men fled the scene with the man’s belongings.

Police reported another robbery five minutes later in the same block where a 62-year-old man was standing next to his vehicle when he was approached by three unknown men who exited a sedan. The men also displayed firearms and demanded the man’s property ad car.

Police say the victim also complied and the three men fled with the man’s car and other belongings.

In the same time frame, police stated that a 46-year-old woman was seated in her parked car in the 600 block of West 47th Street when she was approached by a number of individuals armed with handguns. The individuals demanded her vehicle at which she complied and the men fled with the car.

Police are investigating the incidents and there is currently no one in custody.