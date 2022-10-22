CHICAGO — A violent start to the weekend has left multiple juveniles injured.

Since Friday night Chicago police have reported numerous shootings involving minors ranging in age from 12 to 17.

Two 15-year-old victims are recovering at Comer Children’s Hospital, one was rushed to the hospital in critical condition

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday gunfire rang out in the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue where a 15-year-old boy suffered multiple gunshots while he was outside. Police said the unidentified suspect fired the shots from inside of a car and fled.

On Friday, around 8:30 p.m. a person with a gun in a gray car shot a 12-year-old boy in the chest while he was walking on the sidewalk in the 900 block of South Albany. The boy was rushed to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

Detectives are also investigating several other shootings involving minors Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning:

A 16-year-old was walking in the 3500 block of East 106th Street around 9 pm. Friday when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

A 17-year-old was shot in the hand while walking in the 2600 block of King Drive around 11 p.m. Friday. She was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

A 15-year-old was walking in the 4000 block of South Langley around 2 a.m. Saturday when police say two men approached and fired a gun. The 15-year-old was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital in good condition.

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes and members of 100 Men Standing Strong met outside of the to pray for young people caught up in the violence this weekend.

Marvin Edwards is with the group.

“Right now we’re having more funerals and young people being shot than graduations and its sad,” he said. “We have to stop this we are calling on everybody. We need help down here in Chicago.”