CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a string of robberies in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The robberies took place within 20 minutes early Tuesday.

All of the victims told police that someone got out of a SUV and demanded they give up their belongings.

Police said the first robbery took place at 12:07 a.m. on the 2000 block of North Howe.

Police said a 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were approached by two males who exited a white SUV and demanded their belongings.

Eight minutes later, a 23-year-old woman was robbed the same way on the 800 block of West Belden.

In this instance, police said the victim said one man got out of a silver SUV and took their belongings.

Then, three minutes later, police said a 19-year-old woman was in the 2200 block of North Burling when two people approached her after jumping out of silver SUV and took her belongings.

The last robbery took place at 12:20 a.m. in the 220 block of North Geneva. Police said men got out of a silver SUV once again and robbed three women. One of the three was injured and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital after falling. She is listed in good condition.

Police have not provided any detailed description of the people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.