CHICAGO — Several postal workers across Chicago and the suburbs have been robbed over the past day.

The string of crimes involve both U.S. Postal carriers and private delivery workers who were robbed at gunpoint on the West Side of Chicago and in the western suburbs.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, a postal carrier was robbed in the 2500 block of West Chicago in Ukrainian Village.

It happened right in front of Valeri Abushevich’s building.

“That’s pretty scary I come out here in the front with my dog,” Abushevich said. “We go for walk. If I had gone 45 minutes ago, I’m sorry for that postal worker. I hope he’s ok. That’s a scary thought.”

Also on Wednesday, two other postal carriers were robbed in Chicago: one in the 2900 block of West Belden in Logan Square and one in the 1400 block of North Cleaver in Wicker Park.

On Tuesday morning in River Grove, investigators said four people tried to rob a postal carrier in the 8700 block of Richard Street.

A Good Samaritan tried to intervene and there was an exchange of gunfire before the armed robbers fled the scene in a silver Hyundai sedan.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.