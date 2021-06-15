4 killed, at least 3 injured in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO — Four people were killed and at least three others injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of South Morgan in Englewood. Neighbors say there was a party at the residence during the overnight hours.

Four people are confirmed dead and three other people are wounded. One of those injured is in critical condition, according to police.

Police say a child is among those who were transported to area hospitals.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.