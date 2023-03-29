CHICAGO — Chicago police are investing a string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens across the city.

Police say the robberies started early Monday when two 7- Elevens in Lakeview, one in Bucktown and another in Galewood were robbed.

Four more stores were robbed early Wednesday; one in the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue, one in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue, one in the 500 block of West Grenshaw Street and one in the 900 block of West Monroe Street.

Police believe the robberies are being done by the same group of two to three men. They enter the stores armed with handguns and took cash from registers. In the West Monroe instance, police said the group also demanded car keys from a customer and fled the scene in the customer’s 2017 black Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.