Seven people die by gun violence Monday across Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO — Seven people died from gun violence in various Chicago neighborhoods Monday, accounting for one of the city’s deadliest thus far in 2021.

The grim news comes after 10 people were killed and 65 wounded across Chicago this past weekend.

Despite the horrific acts of violence, Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said police are making strides to combat gun violence.

Detectives worked their first homicide of the day after a 67-year-old male victim was shot in the upper chest area while driving northbound on S. Kostner on the West Side around 9:45 a.m. According to police, a roadway dispute led to the fatal shooting.

Hours later, around 3:40 p.m., police say a 23-year-old man was in a vehicle traveling westbound on the 3400 block of W. Walnut in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside and someone inside the vehicle fired shots. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

About two hours later, in the 6300 block of S. Kimbark, two 18-year-olds were found shot in the head. Police say a weapon was recovered.

Just before 9:40 p.m., detectives were called to the 11800 block of S. Michigan in Chicago’s Beverly Woods neighborhood for a double shooting. There, police learned both victims were sitting in a parked vehicle when they were shot multiple times. An adult male succumbed to his injuries. The woman was listed in critical condition.

Around the same time, a 19-year-old woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the 300 block of W. 52nd Place in Englewood when she was shot multiple times by an unknown man and later pronounced dead.

Police also mentioned that a 28-year-old shooting victim that was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting on South Eggleston Avenue died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.