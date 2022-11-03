CHICAGO — Registered sex offender David Bucker is now facing three felony counts of aggravated battery and two felony counts of criminal sexual abuse after prosecutors say four women identified him as the man who attacked them in separate incidents downtown in August and October.

One woman says the 28-year-old grabbed her as she shopped at TJ Maxx on State Street. Another says he molested her as she left for her lunch break at the Ross Dress for Less on East Randolph Street. Additionally, an employee of the Sephora on Michigan Avenue says Bucker groped her while she was on the job. The fourth victim was leaving the CTA’s Monroe Blue Line stop when she says Bucker exposed himself to her on the escalator – and then ejaculated on her clothing.

Bucker was arrested Tuesday and faced a judge Thursday.

Police say the alleged incidents aren’t the ones only pending cases against him.

Bucker has already been charged in three similar incidents this year, including one just last week when a Loyola University student accused him of groping her.

In 2017, Buckner was charged in four other incidents of kissing, grabbing, accosting, and licking other women but he was found not guilty by reason of mental insanity in all of those cases.