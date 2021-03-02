‘Senseless’: Family demands justice for 11-year-old girl paralyzed in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — The family of an 11-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot in the face while at a West Pullman gas station Monday night wants to find the shooter(s) resposnible.

Ny-Andrea Dyer was sitting in the back seat of a car at a gas station on west 127th Street around 11 p.m. Monday when the shooting began. Police said a 19-year-old man was exiting the gas station store when another man fired shots in his direction. The 19-year-old was shot in the groin and then returned fire.

The suspect also shot Ny-Andrea in the face.

“My innocent daughter 11-years-old was shot in cold blood,” Ny-Andrea’s mother said.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition and remains there as of Tuesday night.

The girl’s family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, conviction or footage of the crime.

“To the shooter, it might not be long before you are apprehended,” said community activist Andrew Holmes.

Ny-Andrea’s mother tells WGN that the next three days are critical in the fight for her daughter’s survival. Doctors are working to reduce the swelling of the 11-year-old’s brain.