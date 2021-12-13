Sen. Durbin, local officials hold hearing on combating gun trafficking, reducing violence in Chicago

CHICAGO — A federal lawmaker and local officials held a meeting Monday to speak about the gun problem in Chicago.

Sen. Dick Durbin led the meeting that focused on how to combat gun trafficking and reduce violence specifically in Chicago.

The big takeaway: There needs to be more coordination among agencies and Congress might need to get involved to change some laws.

“This is not just about numbers, real people real lives. Empty chairs at the dinner table at the family they leave behind,” Durbin said.

The panel met with lawmakers at the federal courthouse. The US Attorney, the CDC and the Chicago Police Department were all key players in the discussion.

As 2021 shapes up to be one of the worst years for deadly violence in the city’s history, Durbin says he called the meeting to help nail down what exactly key federal agencies are doing to get a handle on it.

So they can coordinate efforts to ensure the public’s safety, he says new homicide records have been set all over the country this year – not just here.

Here in Chicago, there are fewer cops because of retirement and Covid.

In Cook County, more than 4,000 people have been shot this year. While the violence is concentrated in about 15 neighborhoods, no place is immune.

On Monday, leaders said Chicago is awash in guns and they are largely coming in from other places.

Durbin pushed the US Attorneys officer on why there are not more straw purchaser prosecutions. He wanted to know from the ATF why the Chicago office is doing so few field inspections of gun shops compared to other offices. Durbin was also really concerned about ghost guns.

In Chicago alone this year, police have recovered four times more ghost guns than they did last year.

Chicago police Supt. David Brown said his officers have pulled 12,000 guns off the streets this year. More than any other year in history.

But more has to be done, especially in the courts. More consequences and more work around trauma.

“Harsher penalties for straw purchasers will send a message. It’s not a local problem but a national problem,” said Supt. Brown.

Gun shops in neighboring states have contributed to the gun violence in Chicago. A gun take in a smash and grab in Wisconsin was linked to 27 shootings in the city.

Congressman Danny Davis opened up at the meeting on a personal level and talked about how his grandson was shot and killed. He said it wouldn’t have happened if there hadn’t been a gun available.