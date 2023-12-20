CHICAGO — A security guard was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.

At around 1 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East 87th Street on the report of a shooting.

CPD said a 53-year-old man was involved in a verbal altercation with three males and a female. A source told WGN News the man was working as a security guard at DTLR, a shoe store.

One of the male suspects shot the security guard three times during the incident. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

The group fled in a gray sedan, CPD said.

Two women working nearby told WGN News that they heard as many as eight shots fired as everyone ducked for cover.

“It was kind of crazy. I heard the gunshots (and) everyone got down because we didn’t know where they were coming or flying from,” said Jirah Tankson.

China Brown, much like Tankson, both said they knew the security guard killed in passing. Still, Brown questioned the ramifications of the senseless crime.

“What is out there to keep our officers safe?” she asked. “He clocked in here and had no idea he would be losing his life today. It’s terrible.”