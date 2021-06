CHICAGO — A security guard shot a shoplifter in West Englewood.

Police said a man went into a gas station around midnight Saturday on the 6100 block of South Ashland Avenue and began eating things without paying for them.

When the guard told him to pay, the man pointed a gun at him. The security guard then drew his gun and shot him in the stomach.

The alleged shoplifter was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

He is in custody and charges are pending.