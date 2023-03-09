CHICAGO — A security guard has been hospitalized after being injured during an attempted bank robbery in downtown Chicago Thursday.

According to police, law enforcement responded to an armed robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on South Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago just before 3 p.m. Thursday evening.

WGN-TV crews were able to confirm that a suspect shot out a window during the armed robbery before fleeing the scene. Pedestrians told WGN-TV crews that cash could be seen flying around outside the bank.

A 59-year-old bank security guard confronted the suspect when they pulled out a gun and began shooting.

The security guard produced his service weapon and fired back at the suspect. The 59-year-old suffered a graze wound before the suspect fled the scene eastbound on Madison Ave.

The security guard was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

No further information has been made available at this time.

