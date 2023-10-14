CHICAGO — A security guard is in critical condition and a man is in custody after a shooting on the South Side, police say.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of West 79th Street in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood, just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers say the victim, who is a security guard, was shot in the neck by a man who then fled the scene.

According to police, the person responsible was later caught in the 7900 block of South Michigan Avenue in Chatham and was taken into custody. Police say they recovered a handgun during his arrest.

Officers say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and an investigation is underway.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police have not identified anyone involved.