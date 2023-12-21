CHICAGO — The security guard who was fatally shot at a Chatham shopping center has been identified.

The medical examiner has identifed him as 53-year-old Edward F. Creamer of Calumet City.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of East 87th Street on the report of a shooting in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

Police said Creamer was involved in a verbal altercation with three males and a female. A source told WGN News he was working as a security guard at DTLR, a shoe store.

One of the male suspects shot the security guard three times during the incident. Creamer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died.

Police continue their search for four suspects wanted in the shooting. The group reportedly fled the scene in a gray sedan, according to police.

It is unknown at this time what led to the altercation between Creamer and the suspects.