CHICAGO — A security guard and three other men were injured in a shootout near the University of Illinois Chicago on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 14th Street. Police say officers responded to the scene and found multiple people shot.

Further police investigation revealed a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were exchanging gunfire with a 19-year-old man.

According to police, a 37-year-old security officer who was on the premises drew his weapon and discharged it at one of the men who was shooting in his direction. The security officer was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound to the head. He was transported to the University of Illinois Medical Center in good condition.

The 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the chest and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 21-year-old was shot in the thigh and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 23-year-old was shot in the thigh and knee and was also transported to Stroger in good condition.

The three men are in custody and multiple weapons were recovered. Area Three detectives are investigating and charges are pending.