CHICAGO — A second teen has been arrested in the 2022 alley murder of a South Side musician.

In early March, a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder of 27-year-old Ryan Arliskas.

“This was a club I never wanted to join,” his mother Molly told WGN News after the arrest. “I want a society that cares more about their own children than guns. So this really caused my misery to become a mission.”

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in the 1300 block of West 14th Street and charged with first-degree murder.

Arliskas, 27, from Crystal Lake, moved to the city to get closer to Chicago’s music scene.

A dog walker by day, he loved playing the drums and was in three bands.

On the night of April 8, 2022, Arliskas left another friend’s apartment seven blocks away at around 10:15 p.m. At around 10:30 p.m., family said Arliskas had his AirPods in when he was pushed into an alley by three young suspects in the 2000 block of West 35th Street.

The three suspects in Arliskas’ murder

“The kids who shot him, my son would have been the biggest advocate for them,” his mother told WGN News after the first arrest. “He trusted Chicago, he trusted the people in his neighborhood — and we are all suffering. We will never know what he could have become.”

The 2012 Crystal Lake Central graduate was affectionately known as “Tygercat.”

Chicago police are still looking for an additional suspect. Last summer, they released the following surveillance video of all three suspects.