Second suspect charged in connection to August River North battery widely seen on video

CHICAGO — A 19-year-old Chicago man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery and battery incident widely seen on video in River North in August.

Mekiel Hampton of the 6300 block of South Bishop Street was arrested Tuesday in the 6300 block of South Loomis Street where he was identified as one of the perpetrators who battered and robbed a 40-year-old man in the 400 block of North State Street just after 1:30 a.m. on August 28.

Hampton is also being charged with the aggravated battery of a 54-year-old man that occurred on the afternoon of August 28 in the 600 block of North State Street. He was placed into custody and is due in bond court on Thursday.