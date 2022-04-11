ELGIN, Ill. — A second man has died in a shooting at an Elgin apartment complex early Sunday morning that left another man dead and wounded four others, Elgin police confirmed.

Elgin police said the man succumbed to his injuries Monday morning, with his identity being withheld pending an autopsy from the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. Officials said the shooting was an isolated incident and appeared to be a gathering.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 847-289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” at the beginning of the text.