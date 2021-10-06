Second man arrested in deadly shooting of Back of the Yards teen girl

CHICAGO — A New Lenox man faces charges connected with the June shooting death of a 14-year-old teen girl in the city’s Southwest Side.

Police arrested 26-year-old Michael Aguirre on Monday at Kostner and Flournoy. He is charged with the murder of Savanah Quintero.

He also faces one count of attempted murder.

Police said Quintero and her boyfriend were walking her dog outside a convenience store on June 2 in the 1700 block of West 48th Street. She was approached and asked what gang she was affiliated with. After saying a relative was in a gang, the girl was shot in the head and later died.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with Quintero’s death.

Aguirre is also linked to an Aug. 19 shooting that wounded a 21-year-old man at 102nd and State.

He was due in court on Wednesday.