CHICAGO — A second grader suffered a graze wound at a school on the city’s North Side.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a 7-year-old suffered a graze wound at Walt Disney Magnet School Tuesday morning and was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition.

An email from the school to parents said a gun was discharged on school grounds in a backpack, hit the floor, caused damage and released debris.

The email said police responded quickly and confiscated the gun. Schools officials said they are working closely with the CPS Office of Safety and Security to make a safety plan moving forward.

Read the full email sent to parents:

Dear Disney Families, The safety of your children is my top priority, which is why I am writing to inform you of an incident that occurred today. This morning during school hours, a gun was accidentally discharged on school grounds. The gun discharged in a backpack and hit the floor, causing some damage and releasing debris. Our staff immediately intervened, secured the gun, and contacted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CPS Office of Safety and Security. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured and everyone is safe. CPD responded to our school quickly and confiscated the gun. We are working closely with the CPS Office of Safety and Security to make a safety plan moving forward. Please know that we are taking this situation extremely seriously, and CPD is investigating this incident. Many students are aware of this incident. If your child voices any fears or worries, or you notice a change in their behavior, please let us know and we can provide them with extra support. If you or your child ever see any concerning behavior, please contact a trusted adult at the school immediately so we can report the information to CPD. Thank you for your support. Please contact us with any questions or concerns. Sincerely, Paul Riskus