CHICAGO — The search continues this weekend for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Garfield Park on Friday night.

According to Chicago police, a search is underway for a driver who hit a pedestrian in the 4200 block of West Congress Parkway just before 9:40 p.m.

Officers say the driver involved was traveling westbound in a red SUV with a sunroof and police say it could have possibly been a Dodge Durango made between 2011 and 2023. Officers say the passenger side of the vehicle was damaged in the crash.

On Saturday morning, Chicago police issued a community alert asking for the public’s help as they look to track down the driver who allegedly sped off after the crash.

A resident in the area who was woken up by the sound of the crash said paramedics worked tirelessly to try and help the victim.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim killed and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the deadly crash is asked to contact the CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Tips for police can also be filed at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.