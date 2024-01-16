CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery on the CTA Blue Line Monday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a suspect allegedly approached a woman riding the CTA Blue Line from behind and indicated that he had a knife before demanding her phone and any other value property.

The woman complied and handed over her phone, along with $75 cash. The suspect then exited at the Kedzie-Homan Blue Line stop and fled towards Homan Avenue.

The incident occurred after 10:45 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect has been described as a African-American man, around 6-foot-1, in his mid-20s.

No further information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The Chicago Police Department want to remind residents if you are confronted by an assailant to remain calm, remember any unique physical characteristics, never pursue a fleeing assailant, and immediately report the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-745-4447.