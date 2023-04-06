CHICAGO — Federal agents are looking for a suspect who robbed a Chase Bank in Chicago Thursday afternoon.

According to the FBI Chicago Division, law enforcement responded to a bank robbery call at a Chase Bank on 5100 block of North Clark in Chicago around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his 20’s, thin built, 5-foot-7, wearing black sunglasses, a black beanie, a red flannel sweatshirt, short brown hair but may have had long hair tucked into hat.

No injuries were reported. The suspect has yet to be arrested.

No further information has been provided at this time.

Anyone with information are asked to call (312) 421-6700 or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

