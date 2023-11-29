CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three men involved in an Albany Park “gun battle” in September.

According to authorities, officers responded to a shooting on the 3600 block of West Belmont Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The three men in question were all armed and engaged in a running gun battle.

One person was shot when they attempted to flee the scene with family members.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident are asked to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-746-6554.