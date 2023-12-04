CHICAGO — Two men reportedly forced Walgreens employees into a back office at gunpoint and stole an undisclosed amount of money from a safe Sunday night.

According to the Chicago Police Department, officers responded to a Walgreens located on the 900 block of North State Street in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood on reports of an armed robbery just after 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Two men reportedly entered the Walgreens in the Gold Coast displaying guns and demanded money. The men restrained a 23-year-old while they removed an unknown amount of money from a safe.

The suspects fled the scene on foot. No one is in custody at this time.

No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.