CHICAGO — Police are asking for help as they look to identify the man responsible for an arson string on the city’s North Side.

According to Chicago police, the fires were all set over a period of about two hours on Wednesday afternoon in Andersonville and Lincoln Square.

Police say during each incident, the person responsible set fire to a trash receptacle located in an alley.

Police notified the public about the arson string in a press release sent out on Thursday.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of Wednesday’s fires:

5100 block of North Clark Street in Andersonville on Jan. 3 at 4:28 p.m.

2400 block of West Carmen Avenue in Lincoln Square on Jan. 3 at 5:34 p.m.

2100 block of West Foster Avenue in Lincoln Square on Jan. 3 at 6:06 p.m.

2000 Block of West Berwyn Avenue in Lincoln Square on Jan. 3 at 6:17 p.m.

2200 Block of West Berwyn Avenue in Lincoln Square on Jan. 3 at 6:25 p.m.

Police say the man responsible is believed to be between 35 and 45 years of age and was spotted wearing a black hooded jacket, an orange and white striped polo shirt, and tan pants during the incidents.

Police advised residents in the area to remain aware of the situation and notify neighbors about the arson string.

Chicago police also advise residents to report any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity immediately. If surveillance video of the incidents is available, residents should make sure to save it for detectives.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to contact the CPD Arson Section at 312-746-7618.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.