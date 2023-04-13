CHICAGO — A school bus was damaged Thursday afternoon after shots were fired during an attempted carjacking on the West Side of Chicago, according to police.

Around 1:45 p.m., a man was approached by someone with a firearm who was demanding his vehicle in the 2400 block of West Taylor Street, according to information from the Chicago Police Department.

The driver pulled out his own firearm and the two exchanged gunshots, police said. A nearby school bus was damaged and no injuries were reported.

The driver has a valid FOID and CCL, police said.

No one is in custody and the incident is still under investigation by Area Three detectives.