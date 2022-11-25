CHICAGO — The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help after one of its red kettles, filled with donation money, was stolen from a post in the Loop.

According to Salvation Army officials, the red kettle was stolen from the corner of North State Street and West Randolph Street ad contained what is estimated to be around $400.

The bell ringer in charge of the post was on break at the time of the theft and was not impacted by the incident. Salvation Army officials said they believe the offender cut the lock from the stand, which allowed them to steal the red kettle.

If you or someone you know would like to make a donation to help make up for the stolen red kettle, you can do so by visiting salarmychicago.org, or you can also register as a volunteer bell ringer at registertoring.com.