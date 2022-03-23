CHICAGO — An employee at Saint Anthony’s Hospital on Chicago’s Southwest Side is charged with sexually assaulting two female patients, according to police.

Kevin Childs, 30, of Chicago, faces four counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual abuse. All charges are felonies.

Prosecutors say Childs assaulted both a 52-year-old patient and a 42-year-old on Jan. 25 and Jan. 18, respectively.

The Chicago Tribune reports the incidents occurred while Childs gave each woman a sponge bath. The 52-year-old was hospitalized for breathing issues. The 42-year-old was severely ill with coronavirus and undergoing a heroin withdrawal.

Childs appeared in bond court Wednesday. He is being held without bail.