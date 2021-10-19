Safety walk held for Wicker Park residents after recent shootings, robberies

CHICAGO — After two recent shootings and robberies, a community meeting was held for Wicker Park residents Tuesday night on ways police hope to end the spike in crime.

On Friday afternoon near North and Milwaukee, a 55-year-old man was shot during an attempted carjacking.

The shooting happened just a block away from another incident early Sunday morning, which saw five people shot and one person killed in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

In a safety walk Tuesday night, officers in the 14th District said they are working diligently to prevent shootings and carjackings.

“We added extra patrols. As far as Wabansia, at night we tag team — offsetting their hours as well to account for the various times that the crimes are occurring,’ police said.

While on the rise as a whole in the city, carjackings have been a problem particularly for Wicker Park and Bucktown residents in recent months.

In the most recent community alert, police believe a crew of suspects are exiting a gray or black SUV to commit the following armed robberies.

1300 block of North Bosworth on Oct. 11 at approx. 9 p.m.

1900 block of West Evergreen on Oct. 11 at approx. 9:53 p.m.

1400 block of North Milwaukee on Oct. 13 at approx. 12:20 a.m.

“We can’t live like this,” Ald. Brian Hopkins said. “We can’t live like this, thinking we’re going to be preyed upon by predators every time we walk out the door. This has to stop.”

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.