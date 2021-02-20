Round Lake Beach police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Investigators are searching for a SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in Round Lake Beach.

Police said officers arrived near the intersection of Route 83 and Fox Chase Drive just before 6:35 a.m. Saturday morning and discovered an unresponsive man surrounded by vehicle debris.

The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a 2011 to 2014 black Ford Explorer with a missing passenger side mirror and extensive front passenger side damage. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 9-1-1 or a local law enforcement agency.