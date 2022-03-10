Rosemont man pleads guilty to federal child pornography production charge

ROSEMONT, Ill. — A 34-year-old Rosemont man has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge after admitting to taking dozens of sexually explicit photos of a 3-year-old child.

Marcos German Mendez pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography. Mendez faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison with a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Mendez is due back in court for sentencing on June 21, 2022.

In a plea agreement, Mendez admitted to taking more than 60 sexually explicit photos of a 3-year-old girl while she was sleeping on two separate occasions in 2015. Mendez saved the images on an iCloud account and on his iPhone and later fled to Mexico in 2016.

Mendez was later arrested and extradited back to the United States.