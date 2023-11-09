CHICAGO — A Chicago man was found guilty Wednesday on federal charges after he threatened to kill people at a women’s health clinic in 2019.

Farhan Sheikh, 23, of Rogers Park, was convicted of threatening to commit violence at a women’s reproductive health clinic after posting explicit threats on the website iFunny in Aug. 2019.

In a series of posts federal agents allege that Sheikh wrote:

“I am done with my state and thier [sic] “expletive” abortion laws and allowing innocrnt [sic] kids to be slaughtered for the so called “womans right. I will not tolerate this anymore. Im DONE. On August 23rd 2019, I will go to the [Victim A] in Chicago on [Street A]. I will proceed to slaughter and murder any doctor, patient, or visitor I see in the area and I will not back down. consider this a warning for anyone visiting…” Farhan Skeikh via iFunny (Aug. 13, 2019)

Another post on iFunny said in part, “May God forgive me for what I am going to do soon”

The FBI said it tracked the posts to other social media accounts and finally to the 19-year-old who admitted to the posts but downplayed them, calling them a joke.

On Wednesday, a jury convicted Skeikh of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. He faces up to five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has yet to be set.