CHICAGO — A 23-year-old Rockford woman is charged with causing serious injury to another 23-year-old woman in Garfield Park last summer.

Shamonica Turner faces one felony count of aggravated battery with great bodily harm after allegedly stabbing the woman in the 700 block of S. Albany on June 12, 2022.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force took Turner into custody on April 11 in Rockford. She was due to appear in court on Wedneday.