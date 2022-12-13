CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said Tuesday they have arrested a Rockford man in connection with the hit-and-run deaths of a woman and a child on the city’s South Side last year.

Tevin Gray, 27, faces two felony counts of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing injury or death, police said.

Gray was arrested Monday in Rockford, police said.

Gray was driving a Chevy Malibu recklessly and at a high rate of speed around 1:15 a.m. on June 20, 2021, when he crashed into a car, police said.

A woman in the second car, Selina Taylor, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

Authorities said that four-month-old Sebastian Taylor was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn’t clear how police linked Gray to the crash and whether Gray has an attorney who might comment on the allegations against him.