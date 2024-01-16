CHICAGO — A four-man robbery crew struck at least three liquor stores within an hour Monday night in the Wicker Park area on the city’s north side.

According to Chicago police, the locations and approximate times were in the the 2000 block of W. Division St. just after 8:40, the 1900 block of W. Fullerton Ave. just after 9 and the 2800 block of N. Clybourn Ave. at 9:40. Police say the suspects were armed in each robbery. In each instance, according to police, they entered the business with handguns and demanded money before fleeing in an unknown direction.

In two instances, police say, the suspects punched a male employee in the face before fleeing the scene. Both victims refused medical attention. In another instance, the suspects stole money from a customer.

Nobody was in custody as of early Tuesday morning, and Area Five detectives are investigating.