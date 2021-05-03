River North carjacking, attempted kidnapping under investigation

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a carjacking and attempted kidnapping Sunday night in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, according to police.

Police said a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were sitting in a white 2020 Toyota Camry in the 200 block of West Illinois Street just after 9:20 p.m. when the 26-year-old man got out of the car.

Police said at that time, two men entered the car and attempted to flee with the 24-year-old woman still inside. The woman was able to jump out of the car before the perpetrators drove off.

The man was struck in the face as he attempted to help the woman but refused medical attention at the scene.

There is no one in custody and the investigation is ongoing.