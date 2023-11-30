CHICAGO — A River North business is left with major damage after an attempted crash-and-grab robbery Thursday morning.

Chicago police said a group smashed an SUV into a store in the 300 block of West Superior near the corner of Orleans Street shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said the group tried to steal an ATM that was inside the business, but were unsuccessful.

The group fled the scene in the SUV along with additional vehicles that were waiting.

No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.