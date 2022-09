CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire.

The man was struck in the back and right arm.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.