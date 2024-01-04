CHICAGO — An apparent carjacking Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side left a rideshare driver in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Chicago police say a 51-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry was dropping off a passenger just after 10 p.m. in the 900 block of N. Leclaire Ave. when three males approached on foot. According to police, the offenders took the driver’s phone and demanded that he get out of his vehicle.

When the man refused to get out of the Camry, police say, a suspect fired shots, striking the man in the chest. The man was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody as of now, and police did not say if the passenger in the victim’s Camry was involved in the shooting.

Area Four detectives are investigating.