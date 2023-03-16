CHICAGO — A rideshare driver was shot while picking up passengers in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Avers. A 32-year-old man working for a rideshare company was picking up passengers when he heard gunshots and felt pain.

The man did not see anyone shooting and was shot in the left elbow, according to police. He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.